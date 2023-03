Weeks earlier Alia Bhatt’s privacy was invaded by the paparazzi of a leading media publication. He allegedly clicked the actress while she was inside her living room. Now her husband Ranbir Kapoor has reacted to the incident, he said the invasion of privacy was totally uncalled for and ugly. The power couple of Bollywood has zeroed down to deal with it through legal ways. Also Read - Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Couples who DITCHED honeymoon plans; here's how they made up later

In a recent interview with Miss Malini, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor addressed the issue. He said “it was an invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for.” He further added that they are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it and didn’t talk much about it much and called it something very ugly. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani: Karan Johar played cupid for these Bollywood celebs

told Miss Malini that he respects the paparazzi and they are a part of the film world. “It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that,” the actor added. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood couples who were in live-in relationship [View Pics]

For the unversed, last month, got furious when she noticed someone from away is recording her when she was inside her living room. She lashed out at the paparazzi for invading her privacy. The actress took to her Instagram story and shared how she was having a perfectly normal afternoon in her living room and saw two men on the terrace of her neighbouring building with a camera right at her. She called out the publication for sharing her pictures and tagged Mumbai police asking them to look into the matter.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is currently starring in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and has Animal with Rashmika Mandanna in the pipeline. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in ’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside .