and aka Mr and Mrs Kapoor have been the talk of the town for the last couple of days. Ever since the two lovebirds got married, the two have taken over Bollywood news and how! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in presence of their family members and close friends. It was an intimate affair at Ranbir's Bandra home, Vaastu. The wedding was a dream of . The late legendary actor was looking forward to seeing his son as a dulha. It was said that the Kapoor family had been planning Ranbir and Alia's wedding in December 2022. However, in an unforeseen situation, Rishi Kapoor passed away in April of that year. A fan edited Rishi Kapoor's picture in Ranbir and Alia's family picture.

The family picture includes the newlyweds, Riddhima along with Shaheen Bhatt, , , Neetu Kapoor and Bharat Sahni. The designer not just put Rishi Kapoor's face but also gave him a traditional look. The video is going viral and how! Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who was very close to her father, reshared the video and thanked the one who made the edit. "Love this edit! Thank you for sharing," Riddhima wrote in her Instagram stories.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor's dream to see Ranbir married, director had talked about the same in an interview. He had said, "I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive 'WWI Maestro award 2020' at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir's marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly. Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu kapoor."