Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's alleged wedding is keeping everyone excited. Fans are desperately wanting to know all the deets about the big-fat shaadi. Ranbir and Alia have not confirmed it as yet but there is a strong buzz going around the gossip mills that they are set to tie the knot on April 17, 2022. It is expected to be a small, intimate wedding with only a handful of people on the guest list. Now, it seems the teams of both the stars have begun with the prep work for the wedding.

A video of Alia Bhatt's manager and the security head doing the recce of Ranbir Kapoor's building Vaastu has appeared online. It is being reported that some of the wedding festivities are going to take place at his residence and thus it seems that the team is doing all the prep to beef up the security to avoid any kind of mishap.

Fans are extremely excited for Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Since a few days, the two stars are ruling social media and how. #RanbirAliaWedding has been among the top trends on Instagram as well as Twitter.

As their love story goes, Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of their film and fell in love with each other. They made their relationship official after as made a joint appearance at Anand Ahuja and ’s wedding. They posed together and confirmed it to the world that they are very much in love. Then there has been no stopping for the two. On several occasions, Ranbir and Alia have set relationship goals for all.