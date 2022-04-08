There have been strong rumours in the industry that and would be tying the knot on April 14 at the RK house in Chembur where and Neetu Singh got married. Though the two lovebirds and their family members have denied any possibility of marriage in near future, fans want to believe that the rumours might just turn out to be true. Amid their marriage rumours, an ethnic wear label has tagged Alia in their multiple cryptic 'Save The Date' posts on Instagram. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani called a 'problematic' and 'toxic' film by firangi viewers - watch viral video

"From a Perfect Date to Save the Date, @aliaabhatt has come a long way," the design label captioned their post which says, "Forever begins now, Save The Date." Another post calls out for the shehnai which reads, "We are ready to play Shehnai for the big day, we all have been waiting for with @aliaabhatt." In another post, they said the she is trending on Instagram yet again and the caption reads, "Our photographer is ready to shoot the looks for the big day with all the paparazzi. Are you ready too? #WeddingGlimpses with @aliaabhatt."

For the uninitiated, Alia has been a part of a campaign for the ensemble brand and this might be just another way of promoting their new line of festive clothing. However, these cryptic posts have made fans wonder that the design label has just dropped a big hint to Ranbir and Alia's hush-hush wedding. "They have dropped a big hint. Wedding is happening for.sure," one Instagram user commented.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, a tarot card reader Divya Pandit has made some predictions about Ranbir and Alia's marriage and how they will have to maintain an emotional balance between them. She said that there will be a lot of family interference, which the couple need to work later on in their married life. Talking about their professional lives, the tarot reader said that Alia will rock in her career while Ranbir will struggle a bit to make his mark in the industry.