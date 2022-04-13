Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Astrologer reveals the bride-to-be NEEDS to pray to these deities before tying the knot

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is the talk of the town. The mehendi ceremony is going to happen today. The couple met during the recce of Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt had always said that she has had the biggest crush on Ranbir Kapoor when she was a teen. In some ways, this marriage looks like it is a dream come true. The functions are happening at Ranbir Kapoor's residence Vastu in Bandra. Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain and others have reached for the mehendi. We saw videos of Sabyasachi outfits arriving at the residence of Alia Bhatt. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant, Ekta Kapoor and more TV and Bollywood celebs who decided to freeze their eggs

Now, astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar has given his prediction for the couple. He said that the careers of the two will flourish even after marriage. The two will continue to be best of friends, which will help them sustain the relationship. It seems Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor complement one another beautifully. The astrologer says the stars in Ranbir Kapoor's astrological chart will prove extremely beneficial for Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor will also taste box office success after his marriage. Alia Bhatt will bring the sense of calmness in Ranbir Kapoor's life along with a lot of mutual respect. The astrologer also said that people should refrain from talking badly about their love story and marriage.

The said that both will stay healthy and make more moolah after the marriage. The wedding will also happen smoothly. He said that Alia Bhatt should pray to Lord Ganesha, and Shani Devta so that minor glitches get ironed out. As we said, Neetu Kapoor plans to hold every small function after a Punjabi wedding. The couple will take 15 days off post the marriage. The song from Brahmastra, Kesariya was also released for the couple.