and 's wedding has been in the news for the past few days. The couple will be tying the knot soon and the pre-wedding festivities start today. Amid the reports of the wedding, a couple of days ago, had shared a motion poster of which featured Alia and Ranbir. And today, the filmmaker has shared a glimpse of the song Kesariya from the movie. Well, Ayan has shared this song as a gift to the couple from team Brahmastra.

He captioned the post as, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…! We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever #loveisthelight.” Also Read - Beast movie review: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer leaves fans DISAPPOINTED – Read Tweets

Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of the year, and it is slated to release on 9th September 2022. The film has been in the making for the past five years, and was wrapped up a few weeks ago. While sharing the motion poster, Ayan had shared, "'Love is the Light!' Part One: Shiva… is what this first chapter of Brahmāstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be… Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmāstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster ! The Time feels Right for it… There is some extra love in the air these days ! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), , Arijit…) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra!"

Meanwhile, fans of Alia and Ranbir are excited about their wedding. The couple has been dating each other for the past four years.