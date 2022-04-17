Late last night and threw a post-wedding bash for friends and family. It was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, , , , , Malaika Arora, , and many others. The pictures from inside the pre-wedding bash are going viral on social media as you read this. And amidst all of this, a certain picture is also making noise. It features Ranbir with Alia, SRK, Gauri, and Coldplay's . People soon started speculating whether the picture is from the last night's wedding bash. However, we are here to tell y'all the truth. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt reception: Karan Johar's champagne celebration, the couple's request of no gifts and more inside deets from the starry night

The picture that's going viral is not from Ranbir and Alia's wedding bash last night. It was from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding ceremony where various celebrities had performed live. Gauri Khan was the one who had shared the picture first years ago. She had captioned it saying, "A huddle with Chris Martin .. @aliaabhatt @_aamirkhan #RanbirKapoor @coldplay @iamsrk @natasha.poonawalla."

So, you see it's not the latest picture and certainly not from Alia and Ranbir's wedding bash. The two lovebirds kept it all private and only some of the pictures and videos are going viral on social media from the party night. The Brhamastra duo tied the knot on April 2022 in presence of family and friends. The lovebirds twinned in ivory from Sabyasachi.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera after Sanju. He also has Animal with Rashamika Mandanna. He also has a film with Luv Ranjan. On the other hand, Alia has Darlings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani apart from Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.