The new Bollywood shaadi to be grabbing headlines of late is the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding. After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's grand nuptials, followed by that of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ranbir and Alia's wedding is all that any and everybody can be heard talking about of late, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. Many sources within the industry are of the opinion that the happening A-list couple will walk down the aisle sometime between 13th and 17th April in a hush-hush ceremony. However, it has also taken many by surprise as several industry veterans feels that an A-list Bollywood couple marrying just before will severely the damage the movie's prospects. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Shilpa Shetty's REACTION to the couple's wedding is going VIRAL for THIS reason

To get a better perspective on the matter, BollywoodLife got in touch with a reputed trade expert, who also opines that and tying the knot mere months before the release of amounts to them signing the death warrant of their own movie as more than half the interest surrounding the mega-budget project, which ha's already been delayed for eons, fizzles out there and them among the trade as well as the audience. Said trade expert is of the firm opinion that no Bollywood movie starring an A-list couple could ever work after the two get hitched because no matter how much we evolve as a society, most of our filmy junta still wishes to see their top heroines as unmarried, especially when they're dating another actor, and more so, when it comes to big-budget, mainstream, commercial films. Also Read - BTS leader RM's luxurious home is nothing short of an art gallery drenched in subtle shades of modernism – view pics

Elaborating further, our trade expert cited example of A-list tinsel-town jodis whose chemistry just hasn't clicked with the audience post marriage as it used to before. For instance, both and have never had a hit like Ishq and after getting web, while he isn't Tanhaji into the equation due to Kajol having a cameo in it. Similarly, he also points out to and , whose fell flat, whereas they delivered big hits together like Guru and prior to their wedding. And though it's early days, he included and , one of Bollywood's most successful onscreen pairs, after the fate of 83. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 1: Advance booking of Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer fetches more than RRR's total opening in Hindi

On the other hand, he noted that one could go back and check any high-profile Bollywood wedding, comprising two actors, down the decades to the recent past, including that of and , and and others, who all wed soon after the release of their film be it or Padmaavat, which ended up being massie hits at the box office on account of audience interest still being alive and well in them. Based on history at least, the trade expert believes that the it couple should've definitely waited at least till Brahmastra release as most acting couples have in the past.

Well, we wish Ranbir and Alia become the exception to the norm, but the industry isn't holding out hope at the moment.