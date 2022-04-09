Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple going the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal way for their shaadi? [EXCLUSIVE]

and 's wedding news has left their fans excited and they are indeed keen to know every detail about this wedding. However, till now there is no announcement yet made by the couple or the respective families about the wedding. Many are speculating that the couple, might go and 's way. VicKat did an intimate wedding last year in December and many were even surprised with their wedding reports. However, Alia and Ranbir are quite open about their relationship and they will not follow their path. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: When RK spoke about 'loneliness' and finding 'love' again post breakup with Katrina Kaif

An insider reveals to Bollywoodlife, " Alia and Ranbir have always been vocal about their love and relationship. Then why would they not talk about their marriage? The IT couple of Bollywood will make an announcement of their wedding within a few days. Ranbir himself told the media that he and Alia have all the intentions of getting married soon. They haven't made any official announcement because they are extremely busy with their prep. Both Ranbir and Alia have fulfilled all their professional commitments and have currently engrossed themselves in the preparations as just merely a week left".

The insider further reveals, " Ranbir and Alia will also be not making any public appearance now, they will come out in the public eye as Mr and Mrs Kapoor. Talking about the wedding formal announcement they will tell the world about it before their wedding, unlike VicKat who informed the world with their wedding pictures. Ranbir and Alia are right now enjoying every moment of their wedding prep and they deserve that space".

Ranbir will also host a bachelors' party days before his wedding. It is reported that , and others will be a part of the party. The wedding festivities will begin from April 14 to April 17; it is reported that the wedding will take place on April 17 and it has their favourite number 8 connection.