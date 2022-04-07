Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple may not tie the knot this April; here's why [EXCLUSIVE]

The new Bollywood shaadi to be grabbing headlines of late is the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding. After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's grand nuptials, followed by that of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ranbir and Alia's wedding is all that any and everybody can be heard talking about of late, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. Many sources within the industry are of the opinion that the happening A-list couple will walk down the aisle on 19th April in a hush-hush ceremony. However, what if we were to tell you that all the brouhaha about the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt marriage could be all smoke without fire? Also Read - RRR success bash: Karan Johar ROYALLY ignores Rakhi Sawant; netizens say he's acting more busy than Ram Charan and Jr NTR

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that it's highly likely that all this wedding talk could be figments of some people's over-enthusiastic imaginations as there's neither been an official word nor any visual evidence wedding preparation from either the Kapoor or Bhatt household yet. Said source further opines that any time in Bollywood when a trending couple has a movie coming up together, it's never happened that they've tied the knot mere months before the release of the film as it amounts to as good as signing the death warrant of their own movie.

Our source continues that if and were to tie the knot in April, more than half the interest surrounding – a mega-budget movie that's already been delayed for eons – fizzles out there and them among the trade as well as the audience. Explaining this chain of thought, the source elaborates that one could go back and check any high-profile Bollywood wedding, comprising two actors, down the decades to the recent past, including that of and , and and others, who all wed soon after the release of their film be it or Padmaavat.

And that's why, there's been word that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor may not be tying the knot it April to counter all their wedding rumours doing the rounds. Let's wait and watch to see what eventually transpires.