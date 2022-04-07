Reports of and 's marriage have been doing a lot of noise in the industry. However, none of them have officially announced their wedding date. Ranbir even sharply dismissed a paparazzi who asked him to give an update about his impending wedding with Alia. While their friends and family members are also keeping a low profile regarding their wedding, a tarot card reader has said in her prediction that there will be a lot of family interference, which the couple need to work later on in their married life. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani called a 'problematic' and 'toxic' film by firangi viewers - watch viral video

"I think they are quite compatible and, since they have been dating each other for a long time, I would say that it's not a very emotional bond but more of a practical bond. More than them getting married, it is also about both families coming together. Alia will be holding control over here (marriage) but it is good. I won't give 100 per cent marks but their married life is going to be average," Divya Pandit told India Today in an interview.

Talking about their professional lives, the tarot reader said that Alia will rock in her career while Ranbir will struggle a bit to make his mark in the industry. She further added that there will be a lot of interference from their respective families, which they need to strike a balance. "They do love each other, but there is a lot of family interference in their marriage later on. They should work on other people not interfering in their relationship, and there should also be a lot of balance between emotions and practicality. If they get too practical, then they might get into trouble,"

Sharing relationship advice for the couple, she said, "Alia needs to work on her emotions. She is a very emotional person and a giving person and Ranbir needs to open up because when you give too much, it is also not good. So that balance is needed for Alia. For Ranbir, opening up to his emotions and becoming that non-practical person is very important in their marriage." She concluded by saying that Ranbir and Alia will not plan their kids soon, maybe after two years of their marriage.