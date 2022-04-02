Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Date, venue and more deets about the Brahmastra duo's shaadi revealed

and 's wedding is the much-talked-about thing in Bollywood news for the last couple of days. It was reported that Ranbir and Alia are going to tie the knot this month itself, However, the rumours were debunked by many. And now, a report in Pinkvilla has confirmed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will walk down the aisle in April. Yes, you read that right. And contrary to the report of a Big FAT Bollywood style wedding, the duo will have a close-knit private wedding, states the reports. Yep, Ranlia will take vows in front of their beloved family members and mains. Also Read - Trending TV News: Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar win Best TV Jodi for BAHL 2, Dheeraj Dhoopar-Vinny Arora expecting first child and more

Nowadays, everyone is going big with their weddings and planning a destination wedding. However, that's not the case with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. They are not planning a destination wedding or a wedding at a luxurious hotel in the city either. The much talked about Ranbir-Alia wedding will take place in the most special venue of all. The two lovebirds will tie the knot at Ranbir's ancestral home, RK House. The report states that the actor himself decided upon the wedding venue. Ranbir was very close to his grandmother, Krishna Raj Kapoor. Moreover, the wedding venue has a very special connection as well. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 8 worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie BREAKS the Rs 700-crore barrier; could crack a 1000 crore

Neetu Kapoor and had also got married at the RK House in 1980. And hence, RK wants to get married to his ladylove at that special place itself. The report in Pinkvilla stated that the wedding is being organized by Shaadi Squad wedding planners. A guest list for the Ranbir-Alia wedding will be about 450 people. Alia and Ranbir have asked their near and dear ones to keep their schedules free. Also Read - Beast Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay starrer's action sequences are full of swag; Aniruddh's music score adds to the thrill

Earlier at a media interaction, Ranbir had opened up on the wedding saying, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."