and have officially become husband and wife after they tied the knot on April 14 in the presence of the family members and close friends at Ranbir's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The who's who of Bollywood including , , have been congratulating the couple on their big day. One of them who caught everyone's attention was 's wish for the newly married couple. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Katrina Kaif has THIS to say to the newly married couple

Deepika, who shares a cordial relationship with his ex boyfriend Ranbir and Alia, left an adorable comment for the couple on Alia's post. "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, light and laughter…❤️" read her comment. Fans were elated to see Deepika's comment for her ex boyfriend. They started calling her a strong girl, and send her more power. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan captures an unforgettable moment with Jeh Ali Khan amid Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ?☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️♾" read Alia's post after she finally took pheras with Ranbir. Also Read - Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and other celebs posing with the newly married couple are pure bliss

The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour coordinated outfits. While the ceremony took place indoors, Ranbir and Alia's team distributed sweet boxes to members of the media who had assembled outside the gated complex of Vastu residence. The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, , Katrina Kaif and , their former co-stars, friends and directors.