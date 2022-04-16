and 's wedding is still ruling the headlines. The two stars tied the knot at their residence in Mumbai. It was a small affair with only a handful of people invited. and were on the guest list while Ranbir's sisters like , and others added glam to their celebrations. The pictures and videos from the small affair have left everyone in awe. And now, here's another video that has come all the way from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Vastu residence. Also Read - KGF Chapter 3 has begun! EP Karthik Gowda CONFIRMS the next instalment of Yash starrer

The video has eunuchs gathering outside their home. They are there to bless the couple. A blessing by a eunuch is considered to be very auspicious. The couple did not upset the eunuchs. As per a report in india.com, they received almost Rs 22k in nek (gift). Check out the video below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made sure to have a tight security around their wedding. It was only after the pheras that the actress revealed the official pictures on social media. She shared wedding pictures and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia." The actress has now also shared some candid pictures from their mehendi ceremony that have gone viral on social media.