It’s and ’s wedding day today. The two are getting married at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. Saif Ali Khan, , Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Neetu Kapoor and many others are attending the shaadi. Fans are reacting on their shaadi. From memes to emo posts, here’s a look at some of the fan reactions. A user wrote, “Two souls who are nothing but pure and grounded, who have so much light and love in every fibre of theirs, are about to be one ?all my love and blessings ??= #RanbirAliaWedding.” Another tweet read, “Only 28 people invited in Ranbir & Alia's wedding, itne log to hamare idhr gussa rehte hain shadiyo main. #RanbirAliaWedding.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Has Tara Sutaria given the ceremony a skip?

Only 28 people invited in Ranbir & Alia's wedding, itne log to hamare idhr gussa rehte hain shadiyo main. #RanbirAliaWedding — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 14, 2022

OFFICIAL ?? RANBIR KAPOOR & ALIA BHATT HAS TIED THEIR KNOT, THEY ARE NOW HUSBAND & WIFE !!! CONGRATULATIONS !!! #RANBIRALIAWEDDING #RANBIRKAPOOR #ALIABHATT pic.twitter.com/h34ZtEAjWy — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) April 14, 2022

Ranbir and Alia fandoms are for real so healthy towards each other. No bitchiness. No hard feelings. No trolling. Only love and acceptance for our favs' choices?#RanbirAliaWedding #RanbirKapoorAliaBhattWedding — ????? // Team Groom✨ (@TypoQueeenie) April 14, 2022

Congratulations to my all time favorites. Wishing them all the love and luck in the world ♾️#RanbirAliaWedding #TheBigBollywoodWedding pic.twitter.com/N8QaF7fjfF — Lakeer Ka Fakeer •SupremeGroom (@arthwrites) April 14, 2022

Ranbir and Alia were in a steady relationship. They were supposed to get married in 2020 but it got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The Brahmastra duo's special day gets delicious as they get a shout out from Amul