It’s Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding day today. The two are getting married at Ranbir’s residence Vastu. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Neetu Kapoor and many others are attending the shaadi. Fans are reacting on their shaadi. From memes to emo posts, here’s a look at some of the fan reactions. A user wrote, “Two souls who are nothing but pure and grounded, who have so much light and love in every fibre of theirs, are about to be one ?all my love and blessings ??= #RanbirAliaWedding.” Another tweet read, “Only 28 people invited in Ranbir & Alia's wedding, itne log to hamare idhr gussa rehte hain shadiyo main. #RanbirAliaWedding.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Has Tara Sutaria given the ceremony a skip?
Ranbir and Alia were in a steady relationship. They were supposed to get married in 2020 but it got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The Brahmastra duo's special day gets delicious as they get a shout out from Amul
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.