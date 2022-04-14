Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Has Tara Sutaria given the ceremony a skip?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are getting married today. The saat pheras are supposed to have happened on 3. 30 pm. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for four years now. The entire Kapoor Khandaan has reached Ranbir Kapoor's home Vastu for the ceremony. So far we have seen Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan - Saif Ali Khan, Neela Devi, Babita, the Ambanis and others come for the nuptials. Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt were also there for the wedding. The guests have been coming and going from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's new residence. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Fans react with memes and emo posts on the couple’s shaadi day – see Twitter reactions

The one person who is missing is Tara Sutaria. In the past one year, Tara Sutaria has been a regular at all the functions at the Kapoor residence. She was present for the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. The lady was also there for the Karwa Chauth function of the new bride. It is surprising that Tara Sutaria decided to give the functions a skip. Maybe she is too busy with the promotions of Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. The actress has been travelling all over the country for the action entertainer. Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria visited the Maldives some days back.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating since years now. The two grew close on the sets of Brahmastra. Alia Bhatt had said that she had a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor as a teen. The lady said she was wedded to him in her mind. This just sounds like a dream.