The new Bollywood shaadi to be grabbing headlines of late is the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding. After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's grand nuptials, followed by that of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Ranbir and Alia's wedding is all that any and everybody can be heard talking about of late, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. Many sources within the industry are of the opinion that the happening A-list couple will walk down the aisle sometime between 13th and 17th April in a hush-hush ceremony. However, Alia's step-brother, Rahul Bhatt, later revealed that the date has been postponed to 20th April.

It has already been reported that Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra are the designers who're prepping all the outfits for the bride, groom and their families across all the many ceremonies till the big wedding day. In keeping with the grand, lavish festivities of and 's big-at Bollywood marriage, the two designers are also leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their outfits reflect the grandeur. That's not where their contribution ends though.

A well-laced source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that the entire cost of the high-end designer outfits for both Alia and Ranbir as well as their families is being borne by Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra themselves as they believe that the publicity that comes with their brands being associated with such a high-profile Bollywood wedding is all the recompense they need, and it's sure to only get huge business in the foreseeable future.

It doesn't end there though. Our source further informs us that Sabya and Malhotra will also be providing all the jewellery for both the Kapoor and Bhatt households free of cost. Now, their outfits begin from about ₹4 lakh and can go up to anywhere between ₹15-20 lakh, which could also be a fair guess of the range that the wedding party opts for. Coupled with the cost of jewellery that's expected to run into crores, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are receiving a mega-bounty for free from their designer friends as a special gesture.

It's said that Sabyasachi Mukherjee shares a great rapport with Ranbir Kapoor and Manish Malhotra's bond with both Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor is well-known, and this could also be a factor behind their magnanimity.