and are all set to become man and wife soon, and their fans cannot contain their excitement to witness this lavish wedding. The couple will reportedly get married on April 17 and from today the pre-wedding festivities will begin. Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt had confirmed that it will be a four-day event and only 28 guests will be a part of their wedding. An insider reveals to Bollywoodlife, "Alia and Ranbir are all set to embark on this new journey of their life. The couple will be talking about a 15-day break for their wedding as there are a lot of rituals that they will have to do post marriage. From Chaunka chardhana to everything, as a Punjabi bride, after their wedding, Alia will have to do all the rituals that a Kapoor bahu has to do."

The source further adds, "Going by the Punjabi tradition, bride and groom stay in one room for four days and there is a puja that they have to do every morning and on the fourth day, they take a bath and sit on a Satya Narayan puja and after that groom puts a red colour sindoor on the bride and takes a promise of forever. It seems like Ranbir and Alia might do all the tradition that happens in their culture. Neetu Kapoor is very particular about all the rituals and she cannot wait to welcome her bahu home." Ranbir and Alia will be doing an intimate wedding. There are no phones allowed at the wedding. Also, the security and the wedding decor people will have to block their camera phones as they prep for the wedding.

Last month, at an event of his father 's last film Sharmaji Namkeen, Ranbir had confirmed that they will get married soon, however, he refused to divulge the deets about the wedding. Ranbir and Alia's fans indeed can't wait to see them together as husband and wife!