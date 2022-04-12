Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Here's the FINAL date of the big shaadi; only 28 guests will attend

The excitement around and 's wedding is only getting higher and higher as the dates are coming near. Till now there was no confirmation about the final date of the couple's wedding. But now we have the final date and it's April 20, 2022. Yes! Alia Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt himself revealed this date while talking to an entertainment portal. Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan Khan's fans want makers to focus on Arylie's post-wedding romance

In an interaction with ETimes, he said, " The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. The dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon." Reportedly the elated brother said that Ranbir and Alia's wedding will happen by April 20". Indeed we Ranlia fans can not contain their excitement."

The wedding preparations have begun in full swing. Ranbir Kapoor's RK house Krishna Raj Bungalow is all decked up and is all set to welcome their bahu home. Ranbir was also spotted last night visiting a skin clinic and he happily waved at the photographers who were desperate to have his one glimpse.

Everyone is showering all the love on the couple. in their interaction with ETimes expressed his happiness for the couple and said, " If he is getting married, I am happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me. Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other's hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!" Sanju even shared his marriage advice for the couple, " With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead".