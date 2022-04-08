and ’s wedding has been in the news for the past few days. Reportedly, the couple will be tying the knot in mid this month, and the pre-wedding festivities will start on 13th April 2022. Well, everyone is keen to know which Bollywood celebs will be attending the wedding. has worked with Alia in and . The two share a great rapport with each other, so Shahid can be on the guest list. The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his movie Jersey and recently opened up about Ranbir-Alia's wedding. Also Read - Ignored by Karan Johar, Rakhi Sawant soon to play lead in a South biggie? Here's what she has to say [Exclusive]

While talking to India Today, Shahid said, ''I refrain to comment till there's an official announcement. Till the time it's media speculation, it's a speculation.'' Well, Shahid didn't confirm anything about the wedding, but reportedly the prep has already begun.

Talking about Jersey, the movie, which also stars , is slated to release on 14th April 2022. It's a remake of The Telugu film Jersey which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The original movie was a hit at the box office and had won many awards.

Recently, Alia’s security head, PR, and manager were clicked doing a recce of Vaastu building where reportedly, a few pre-wedding ceremonies will take place. There were reports that the couple will be tying the knot at RK house in Chembur, Mumbai. However, there’s no official announcement about it.

Well, Ranbir and Alia’s fans are super happy with the wedding news, and they surely can’t wait for their stars to get married. Meanwhile, both the actors will also be seen together on the big screen in which is slated to release in September this year.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in ’s next and Animal. Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings, and Heart of Stone in her kitty.