has been sharing many pictures from and 's wedding yesterday. Recently, she shared a picture with hubby Saif Ali Khan and sons and Jeh Ali Khan. The actress' caption is very relatable as she has revealed that how difficult it is to get a perfect family picture. Bebo posted, "This what trying to get a family picture looks like… Saifu please smile for the picture … Tim take your finger out of your nose ya… Jeh baba look here… Me-Arrey Koi Photo Lo Yar… Click… And this is what I got best guys #The Men of my life#My World Bhai Ki Shaadi."

Well, fans of Kareena agree with her. A fan commented, "Every family pic scene, imperfection is perfection here #family." Another fan wrote, "Hehe but still it's the best candid." One more fan commented, "Ohhhh goddd you're totally our geet forevaa."

Bebo shared multiple pictures from the wedding. In a picture, she is seen with Jeh and she captioned it as, "FRAMED My Heart My Beta." She later posted a picture with her bestie , and wrote, "Kaun hai yeh jisne doobara mudke humein nahin dekha? @karanjohar."

Aren’t these pictures of Kareena from Ranbir-Alia's wedding simply stunning?

While sharing the picture from their wedding, Alia posted on Instagram, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia.”