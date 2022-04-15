Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a photo with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh; REVEALS how difficult it is to click a perfect family picture

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a family picture from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, and the actress' caption is very relatable.