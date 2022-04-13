and 's wedding is the most-talked-about thing in B-town these days. It's the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year to date. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding functions begin today and the celebrations will go on till 17th April. It is said that the duo will tie the knot on the 14 or 15th of April. The two lovebirds will reportedly have an intimate wedding at RK's Bandra house. Reports state that only 28 people have been invited as guests at Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Whether Ranbir and Alia's former flames will be invited to the wedding/reception had also grabbed headlines. And now, Kamaal R Khan has taken a jibe at Sidharth Malhotra for not being invited to Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Also Read - Beast movie review: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer leaves fans DISAPPOINTED – Read Tweets

KRK took to his social media handle and revealed that the Shershaah actor once fought with him for Alia. He trolled him for not being invited to Alia's wedding now. "Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn't invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka." KRK tweeted out. Check it out here:

Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn’t invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 11, 2022

Netizens started trolling KRK for his tweet. They even said that Sidharth now has a girlfriend and he wasn't planning on attending the wedding as it is. For the unversed, Kiara and Sidharth are rumoured to be in a relationship. The two reportedly came closer while shooting for Shershaah. Check out the tweets below:

Sid to krk :- स्वाहा ? — Shivam Singh (@Kshtriya_shivam) April 11, 2022

But he has got a more beautiful girlfriend as Kiara advani — BollywoodBoxoffice (@Boxofficeupdate) April 11, 2022

Abey chu**** sid vaise bhi alia bhatt ki shaadi me nhi jaane vaala tha..

Vo bahut time se alia se distance maintain kiya h,he didn't even attended her film screening and didn't even congratulated her.

Vo toh vahi krta jo ushe krna h,tu jaana shaadi me — Sidharth Malhotra Fc ♡ (@sidharth_malho) April 11, 2022

Tujhe teri aukat to sid ne kuch saal pehle hi deikha di thi tujhe to itni si bhi tameez nahi hai ki ladki ke bare m kya bolna chahiye aur kya nahi sid sir ne to apni gf ka side leke bola tha jo koi bhi bf karta agr wo sid sir ki terha gentleman hai to tu to faltu m tweet krta h — Renuka (@Renukabagdi) April 11, 2022

Pehle jaake uski spelling sikh lo phir aake bolna. He took a stand for his then gf which he should. Truly a gentleman.❤ — vaishnaviii (@vaishnooo) April 11, 2022

Exactly just wanted to ask the same question

Poor krk — Jay (@jayvil26) April 11, 2022

Tumhari aukat puri duniya ko pata chal gaya?khud sudhar jao pehle — sidkiarafp (@sidkiarafp) April 11, 2022

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, reports state that the two lovebirds have invited the whole entertainment industry for their wedding reception that will be held at RK Studios and Krishna Raj bungalow.