Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding makes Brahmastra the most-awaited film beating Pathaan, Laal Singh Chaddha

Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films of 2022. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the lead pair of the movie tied the knot on April 14. The team of Brahmastra was one of the first to wish them on their new journey as man and wife. The movie has taken five years in the making, and is said to be a novel experience for the Hindi film industry. Ayan Mukerji is the director of the film. Fans who have seen the song Kesariya have mixed reviews about the chemistry of the lead couple. This is also Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first project after marriage.

Well, the good news is that Brahmastra is the most awaited film for 2022 in the second half. It has beaten the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha. In fact, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is in the second place ahead of Pathaan. This was revealed by Ormax Media in a recent survey. Take a look at this...

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Apr 15, 2022 (only films releasing May 2022 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/9oQYBjFyWT — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) April 17, 2022

Akshay Kumar has two films in that list, Prithviraj and Ram Setu. This is quite a surprise as trade experts feel that marriage does not positively impact a Bollywood couple. Pathaan teaser created huge buzz on social media. The film marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after four years on the screen. Brahmastra has novelty value because of the script and plot. It should be noted that Brahmastra has been in the making for a long time. Generally, interest in films dwindle in such a situation. But Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has done wonders for the film.