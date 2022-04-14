It's indeed the happiest day in Neetu Kapoor's life as it was her dream to see her son married to the right girl and finally, he found the love of his life in . The wedding festivities of Ranbir and Alia have begun and the two are set to get married today at their Mumbai home, Vastu. Neetu Kapoor is overwhelmed and is missing who is she stood by like a rock during his tough times. It was both Neetu and Rishi's dream to see their only son as Dulha and finally, the day is here, sans Rishi Ji. An insider reveals, "Neetu Kapoor has done all the preparations to get her bahu home. While she is excited to see her son as Dulha, she has also been missing Rishiji who wanted to see his beloved Ranbir as Dulha Raja". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karisma Kapoor shares first picture after the couple's mehendi ceremony and it is gorgeous

While we all say how happy and excited Neetu was when she finally revealed to the media 'Ranbir ki shaadi kal hai', we hear that the veteran actress broke down during the pooja and mehendi missing her forever love Rishi Kapoor. "It was also the day when she and Rishiji got engaged many years ago, so feeling nostalgic and getting emotional while missing all the good times was natural for her," said the source. In a recent interview filmmaker who shared a good bond with the late veteran actor also revealed how he was very excited about his son's wedding that was supposed to happen in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it got delayed.

Ghai said, "I am so delighted to know this news of Ranbir getting married to Alia. I share my blessings for the couple. Both are fantastic people". He told BT, "I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive 'WWI Maestro award 2020' at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat like good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir's marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with deep grief suddenly. Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling their dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor."