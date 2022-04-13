The much-awaited wedding of the year is finally happening as and are all set to tie the knot in a dreamy ceremony. The preparations have been going on for a while now but their respective family members had remained tight-lipped on the wedding festivities. As the guests have started arriving at the venue, Neetu Kapoor has finally let the cat out of the bag saying that Ranbir and Alia are getting married on Thursday, April 14. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show at Ranbir-Alia Bhatt's wedding festivities; Urfi Javed shocks with cut out top and more

When the paparazzi caught hold of Neetu and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in traditional dresses, they asked Neetu to say a few words about her soon-to-be bahu. Neetu said Alia is lovely, she is cute like a doll and Riddhima resonated her mother's thoughts. When Neetu was prodded to reveal the wedding date, she decided to reveal the much-talked about secret saying that it would happen tomorrow at the Vaastu. Meanwhile, Alia's residence has been decked up in bright white lights. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Sanjay Dutt REVEALS just how special the reel Sanju is to him; calls him 'my baccha' [EXCLUSIVE]

Watch the videos here:

On the other hand, organisers of Alia and Ranbir's wedding are leaving no stone unturned to ensure privacy at the festivities. Guests have started showing up for the functions and they are being closely monitored. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her glow and gorgeous outfit; ‘OMG! How beautiful she is,’ say fans – watch

The attendees at Alia's mehendi function had to cover their phone cameras with stickers provided by the security personnel at Ranbir's Vastu residence in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The security sealed the cameras of anyone attending the function with a removable red coloured sticker that would help avoid live streams, photos or videos from the venue.