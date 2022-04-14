It is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding and RaAlia fans cannot keep calm! After years of anticipation, the two stars are finally getting hitched. All the wedding deets are surfacing on the web slowly. While we all wait to see Alia and Ranbir's official wedding pictures, all the pictures coming from outside their wedding venue are keeping us hooked to our screens. And for all those who are deeply excited to witness this grand shaadi, the wedding planners have shared some interesting details. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to pose as husband and wife for the first time today at THIS time

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is being planned by Wedding Art By Meher. The official Instagram page of the wedding planners shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor and mentioned that the medendi ceremony took place on April 13. Now, the wedding is going to take place and not more than 50 people including family members and friends are invited to the shaadi. The caption read, "The super intimate and not at all fat Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding! We are excited to see the wedding unfold .. with mehendi ceremony yesterday, now friends and family members including #neetukapoor #riddhima Kapoor, #ShaheenBhatt, #SoniRazdan and others, are arriving at #ranbirkapoor place. Looking forward to couple tying the knot. An intimate affair, with only 50 guests in attendance, including only family members and close friends."

Post the wedding, it is being reported that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to plan a grand reception at Taj Mahal Palace. The couple was reported spotted doing the recce of the said venue. It is still unclear though if it is for their reception or not!