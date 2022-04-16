After - 's grand nuptials, followed by that of - , Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is all that any and everybody can be heard talking about of late, regardless if you're connected to Bollywood in some way or another or not. Many sources within the industry are of the opinion that the happening A-list couple will walk down the aisle sometime between 13th and 17th April in a hush-hush ceremony. However, Alia's step-brother, Rahul Bhatt, later revealed that the date has been postponed to 20th April, only to refute it soon after as false reporting, claiming that the wedding is going forward according to the initially planned dates. Also Read - Top TV News Weekly Recap: Karan Kundrra REACTS to Roka with Tejasswi Prakash, Nakuul Mehta opens up on fan love for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more

Finally, the grand day arrived as speculated before on 14th April, with and walking down the aisle in a close-knit ceremony albeit one to remember for the ages. It was reportedly attended only by 28 people, most of which constituted family and a few very close friends. Speaking of family, it's natural for the the bride and groom's next of kin to feel extremely sentimental during this period, and true to from, elder sister Pooja Bhatt has shared a gorgeous picture comprising most of the Bhatt family in one frame – Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, and Soni Razdan's sister, Tina Razdan Hertzke – which she captioned "Clan".

Check out the pic below and the love that fans have showered in the comments section:

Recently, also shared his thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's marriage in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, where he disclosed just how special his reel version (Ranbir played Sanju in the eponymous biopic, for the uninitiated) is to him. When we quizzed him about his equation with the future groom while discussing the former's upcoming movie, KGF 2, Sanjay Dutt said without hesitation, "He's like a child to me, he's my baccha (kid)."

BollywoodLife wishes the newly wedded couple all the happiness in the world.