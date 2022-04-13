and will be tying the knot soon. Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities start today, and it was said that the couple will get married on 17th April. However, now, Alia’s half-brother, Rahul Bhatt has revealed the exact wedding date. The couple will be tying the knot on 14th April 2022. Earlier, there were reports that Rahul in an interview with Aaj Tak had revealed that the wedding has been postponed. However, he has denied the reports. Also Read - Beast leaked online: Upset, angry Thalapathy Vijay's fans' special appeal as the film gets hit by piracy

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "It is fake news at its fakest. Ever since the fabricated interview of mine came out on April 11, I have been bombarded with calls and messages from every website and newspaper. My life has become a living hell. I've switched off my phone and I'm calling you from a secondary number."

"The shaadi is on April 14. I have never said it has been moved forward. I keep away from the media completely. Now when my sister is getting married and I am naturally excited about it, I came out of my shell to express my joy… only to be kicked back in my shell by such irresponsible utterly fabricated report that dares to quote me on something that I never said," he added.

He revealed that he has been asked for pictures from the wedding. Rahul said, “They have told me to send photographs from the wedding. I have very clearly told them that no photographs will be allowed at the wedding. But they aren’t listening. It’s as if they can’t hear anything.”

Rahul further stated that his family is very upset. He said, “They are understandably very upset. It is very embarrassing for me. Here I was preparing my outfits for the celebrations, when this has happened to take away from my happiness. Everyone has a family. They should know how important a daughter’s wedding is. Please leave us alone.”