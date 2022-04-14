and are finally married. The couple is now man and wife and one cannot to have the first glimpse of them. While fans are desperately waiting to have a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia as a married couple, Ranbir's niece and Riddhima Kapoor's daughter is winning hearts with her not so interested expression. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant flaunts her ‘tribal’ look; ‘Mujhe laga Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ki shaadi me ja rahi hai yeh,’ say fans – watch video

This video of Riddhima Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor posing for the paparazzi ahead of the wedding has been going VIRAL and one that is grabbing all the attention is Riddhima's 10-year-old daughter Samara. Samara was definitely acting her age as she wasn't very interested in posing and he was there to only attend her mamu's wedding. Samara has right now become the star of the evening. Netizens are tripping over Samara's expression and calling her their spirit animal. Watch the video right here. Samara is Ranbir's sweetheart and they share a great bond together. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS fans find similarities between Lady Diana-Jungkook, Britney Spears spills details of sex life post pregnancy and more

The couple got married among friends and family. Last evening there was a Mehendi ceremony and the entire Kapoor and Bhatt family graced the evening with their presence. While Neetu Kapoor's special mehendi grabbed a lot of eyeballs and now 's special design is winning hearts. The filmmaker had son in law Ranbir's name on his hand and this loving gesture of Mahesh is just too adorable. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt are now husband and wife: Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Riddhima Sahni and more celebs' viral selfies from the wedding

It is reported that Ranbir and Alia will now come and pose for the shutterbugs. While the couple will host a grand reception at Taj Lands and Bollywood celebrities like , , Sidharth Malhotra, Jahnavi Kapoor, and many others will grace the party with their presence. It's going to be one gala night to remember.