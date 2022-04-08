and 's wedding has become the talk of the town and fans are getting restless with each passing day. The couple and their respective parents have remained tight-lipped about the details and have even gone to deny the rumours. However, Alia's uncle and filmmaker Robin Bhatt has confirmed the marriage and revealed some intriguing details. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Amid marriage rumours, RRR actress gets tagged in 'Save The Date' post by an ethnic wear label

In an interview with India Today, Robin revealed that Alia and Ranbir's wedding will be a 4-day-long affair at the RK house in Chembur. He also confirmed that he has been invited for the wedding festivities by the Bhatt family. The wedding festivities will begin from April 15 onwards.

It is being said that Alia and Ranbir's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13, followed by a sangeet ceremony on April 14. Many prominent Bollywood celebrities are expected to grace the wedding. Their reception is said to be a lavish affair which will be attended by the likes of , , , , , , , , among others.

Amid their marriage rumours, an ethnic wear label has tagged Alia in their multiple cryptic 'Save The Date' posts on Instagram. "From a Perfect Date to Save the Date, @aliaabhatt has come a long way," the design label captioned their post which says, "Forever begins now, Save The Date." Another post calls out for the shehnai which reads, "We are ready to play Shehnai for the big day, we all have been waiting for with @aliaabhatt." In another post, they said the she is trending on Instagram yet again and the caption reads, "Our photographer is ready to shoot the looks for the big day with all the paparazzi. Are you ready too? #WeddingGlimpses with @aliaabhatt."