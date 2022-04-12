Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are ruling the headlines currently. The tinsel town is abuzz with all the news over their shaadi planning. While there is still a mystery over their wedding date, it has been confirmed that it is going to happen between April 13 to April 17. Later, a lavish reception is also reportedly going to be held at Taj Mahal Palace. Their wedding festivities are expected to stretch over four days. Starting mehendi followed by sangeet and wedding. Well, here is some interesting scoop about Ranbir and Alia's sangeet ceremony. Also Read - KGF 2 star Yash on his new found stardom in Bollywood; 'I don't believe in this Bollywood audience...' [EXCLUSIVE]

The bride-to-be seems to have full plans to leave everyone emotional with her performance. A source exclusively tells us that Alia Bhatt is going to give a solo performance at her sangeet and it will definitely bring tears to many since she will be dancing to the song Dilbaro from her film Raazi. The song is all about a daughter's bidaai and pretty emotional, to say the least. Apart from Alia Bhatt's performance, many more dance segments have been planned by the family and friends of the two stars. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Brahmastra's box office collection to be badly affected; 'Major plus point eliminated,' says industry expert [EXCLUSIVE]

We indeed cannot wait to get our hands on the pictures and videos from and t's wedding festivities. But it seems that we all will have to wait to see them as bride and groom as they have put a strict rule of no pictures allowed during the ceremonies. It is only when they would share the pictures on social media that fans would get to see them in their wedding outfits. Meanwhile, it is Sabyasachi Mukherjee who has been chosen as the designer to dress them up for their D-day. A big parcel from Sabyasachi label reached the residence of bride and groom yesterday. Also Read - Lock Upp: After Mandana Karimi's shocking revelation about abortion, her video of kissing Saisha Shinde goes VIRAL – Watch