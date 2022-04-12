and ’s wedding has been in the news for the past few days. The couple will be reportedly tying the knot this week, and it is expected to be a grand affair. Not many celebs have also spoken about the wedding, but recently opened up about it. Well, he didn’t reveal whether he is invited or not, but the actor, who has been quite close to the Kapoors and the Bhatts, gave a piece of advice to Ranbir. Also Read - KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel says releasing the Yash starrer feels like 'marrying off' his daughter

While talking to Times of India about the reports of the wedding, Dutt said, "Is he (Ranbir) getting married?" He further said, "If he is getting married, I am really happy for him. Alia was literally born and brought up in front of me. Marriage is a commitment they are making to each other. And they have to stick by that, hold each other's hands and move ahead in happiness, peace and glory. Make kids soon Ranbir, and stay happy!"

When the KGF 2 star was asked to give a piece of advice for Ranbir, he said, "It's a matter of compromise from both ends. Rocky roads will come and go, but someone will have to bend. I would only advise them to assess the situation and be on the same page as for who needs to bend in the given circumstance at that time. With every curve in the road, they have to remember that the commitment they made to each other is very important and that is the key to keep moving ahead."

Ranbir played the role of Sanjay Dutt in the movie Sanju which was a biopic on KGF 2 actor. And with Alia, Dutt shared screen space in ’s directorial Sadak 2.

Well, fans of Ranbir and Alia, are eagerly waiting to see their favourite couple get married soon. The preparations for the same are happening in full swing.