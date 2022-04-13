All eyes and ears are now on and 's wedding. The duo is going to tie the knot on 17 April state reports. And the pre-wedding functions of the lovebirds will kickstart from today. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's fans are looking forward to seeing them as man and wife. Ahead of the much talked about Bollywood wedding, director opened up on his meeting with years ago and revealed how Ranbir and Alia are fulfilling his dream right now. Also Read - Beast box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer to break this opening-day RECORD

In an interview with Times of India, Ghai expressed how happy he is to see Ranbir getting married to Alia. He showered them with blessings. "I share my blessings for the couple. Both are fantastic people," he said. The director who worked with Rishi Kapoor in Karz revealed that he had met Rishi Kapoor in January 2022. Ghai was visiting Kapoor to invite him to receive the ‘WWI Maestro award 2020’ at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. He revealed chatting for a long time with the Sharmaji Namkeen actor. It was then that late Rishi Kapoor revealed that they were planning Ranbir and Alia's wedding in December 2020. However, the legendary actor passed away in April that year. It was a huge shock for everyone. Ghai added, "Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt is over the moon ahead of wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; Kangana Ranaut looks badass in Dhaakad teaser and more

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding functions are all set to begin today. Ranbir's Bandra home Vastu is all decked up with lights and flowers. Reports state that the Brahmastra duo will have an intimate house wedding which will be followed by receptions at the RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: New Stranger Things 4 trailer raises excitement, Mandana Karimi-Saisha Shinde's viral kiss and more