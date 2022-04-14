The day is finally here! and are tying the knot today. Their fans have been eagerly waiting for this day, and everyone is keen to see their first picture as husband and wife. Family members like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, , Saif Ali Khan, , , and others have already arrived at Vastu, Ranbir’s house. , , Akash Ambani, and many other guests have also reached the venue. Reportedly, soon the pheras will start. Well, we are sure there will be amazing food at the wedding, but RaAlia’s wedding just got delicious as they have got a shout-out from Amul. Also Read - Ranbir-Alia wedding : Ahead of her wedding, let's take a sneak peek into Alia Bhatt's Juhu House – Watc

Amul has shared a picture on social media in which they have shown Ranbir and Alia as bride and groom. They tweeted, "#Amul Topical: The Alia-Ranbir shaadi!" On the banner, they have written, "Patt Mangni, Bhatt Byaah!"

Well, Ranbir and Alia's fans have loved this picture. A fan tweeted, "So cute." Another fan wrote, "my heart! can't believe this is real." One more fan wrote, "RK Alia will be married in a little while."

Ranbir and Alia have always been vocal about their relationship, and now, their fans are getting emotional as the couple will be tying the knot today. While it was speculated that the duo will get married on 17th April, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt, and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima, both confirmed that the wedding will happen on 14th April. The mehndi ceremony took place yesterday, and this morning the Haldi ceremony happened.