Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The couple’s wedding card gets LEAKED and it's BEAUTIFUL

and will be getting married today. And reportedly the couple will tie the knot on this auspicious day of Baisakhi at 2 pm. Amid the wedding of the IT couple, their fans are keen to know every detail about their wedding. And right now their wedding card has been leaked online and it has been circulating online. Ranalia fans are going bonkers after seeing their favourite couple's name on the wedding card. The card is indeed simple elegant and BEAUTIFUL. It reflects the personality of both the couple. Isn't it? Ranbir and Alia are truly made for each other and it was Alia's dream to get married to Ranbir finally, the D day is here. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor– Alia Bhatt Wedding: From crushing on him at the age of 11 to tying the knot; Here's a complete timeline of RaAlia relationship – Watch

Last evening there was a Mehendi ceremony and Neetu Kapoor shared a glimpse of the function which is every bit beautiful. Neetu Kapoor is immensely missing in the wedding festivities and involved him in the cutest way possible. She shared the glimpse of the Mehendi with Rishi Ji's name and it's indeed adorable.

Take a look at how Neetu Kapoor can't contain her excitement as she is all set to bring her bahu home.

Are you excited to have a glimpse of Ranbir and Alia as husband and wife? The couple is all set to share their wedding pictures on their social media accounts. It is reported that Ranbir might make a debut on Instagram today and will be his first wedding picture for his fans. The couple will take the oath forever. Right now the entire Kapoor family has reached the venue for the preparation of the wedding. It is reported that the coupe will first perform a puja before they take pheras at Vastu - Ranbir Kapoor's house.