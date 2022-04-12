Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: The RRR actress cannot STOP blushing as fans congratulate her ahead of her marriage

Finally, the most popular couple of tinsel town Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt is all set to get married. Ahead of her wedding Alia is fulfilling all her professional commitments and will work free by today that is April 12, 2022. Right now Alia that's video is going VIRAL where she cannot stop blushing while her fans are congratulating her on her wedding with the love of her life RK. In the video, she was seen along with her Rocky Aur Rani Prem Kahaani co-star and was doing a video chat with , where she got congratulatory wishes from her fans who accompanied Farah while she chats with her. Also Read - Not just Urfi Javed, THESE Bollywood divas too have made the biggest fashion blunders of all time – VIEW PICS

Alia looks extremely happy in the video as she is all set to get married to her dream man Ranbir Kapoor. Alia who made her debut almost 10 years ago had confessed her love for Ranbir and today she is marrying him. While Ranbir too is head over heels in love with the Bhatt girl. Reportedly Rahul Bhatt in a conversation with an entertainment portal has confirmed that their wedding date has been postponed to April 20 and there will be only 28 guests for the same.

Rahul Bhatt said, " The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. The dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon." While the Kapoor family is tight-lipped is about the wedding and we cannot wait for them to make an official announcement soon. Ranbir and Alia will make a beautiful pair.