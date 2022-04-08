and 's wedding is finally happening and it is reported that the 'D' date is April 17, 2022. The wedding prep at Ranbir Kapoor's house has already begun. Alia's team was spotted at Ranbir's Bandra's house and it seemed like they were there to fix and finalise the last-minute arrangements. As Alia and Ranbir are all set to get married, their fans are keen to know what the bride and groom will be wearing. Also Read - Gullak Season 3 review: Jamel Khan and Geetanjali Kulkarni starrer is subtly delightful and unexpectedly moving

A very well-placed source close to Bollywoodlife reveals, "Alia and Ranbir may be doing an intimate wedding but they will be going all out with their outfits. The couple is going to match every outfit as per function. And for the wedding day, they will be the Sabyasachi bride and groom. Bollywood's favourite designer Sabyasachi has been preparing for their outfits for months now and it is going to be extremely special and different compared to all Bollywood celebs who chose Sabyasachi's outfits for their respective weddings."

The source further adds, "Alia's lehenga will be red as she is a Punjabi bride. While her veil will have all the special blessings from the Kapoor Khandhaan for their would-be 'bahu'. Ranbir is going to choose a sober yet classy look and he has given his ladylove Alia Bhatt a free hand to pick all the wedding outfits for him. Well, we definitely can't wait for you'll to see how stunning they will look in their outfits."

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for four years and it was the Kapoor boy who confirmed that he would be married by now if the pandemic wouldn't hit the world. Recently, at Sharmaji Namkeen's special screening Ranbir in an interaction with the media had confirmed his wedding with Alia. However, he refused to divulge any details on the dates. It is repotted that Alia and Ranbir's wedding functions will take place from April 14 to 17, 2022.