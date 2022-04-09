Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's alleged wedding on April 17 is hogging all the limelight currently. There is tremendous buzz around the two stars and their shaadi prep. From wedding outfits to food menu, everything is being discussed in gossip mills. If at all Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt get hitched, it will definitely be one of the biggest events in Bollywood as an eligible bachelor will be off the list. Ranbir Kapoor, as we all know, has had a very eventful past. Before Alia Bhatt, he was in a relationship with that allegedly had an ugly ending. But he did not lose hope and he was optimistic that he will find love again. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Rakhi Sawant DEFENDS Karan Johar; Alia Bhatt's uncle CONFIRMS her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and more

Post his breakup with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor appeared on 's talk show Koffee With Karan. He had come with who is now the husband of RK's other ex-girlfriend . On the show, Ranbir had spoken about love and more. He had mentioned feeling 'khokla (empty)' without love in his life and he further went on to add, "I am going to fall deeply and madly in love with somebody."

Well, he has now found love in Alia Bhatt and he definitely feels pretty content this time. Unlike his past relationships, Ranbir has been pretty open about his relationship with Alia Bhatt. He has been showering praises on his ladylove through interviews and is also making joint appearances on several occasions. He is in love and he wants the world to know it. On the other hand, Alia too has been all vocal about her feelings for Ranbir Kapoor. They reportedly fell in love with each other on the sets of and now they are going to settle in matrimony. Hopefully on April 17.