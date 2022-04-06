Currently, Bollywood is abuzz with the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. It is being speculated that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally going to get hitched on April 17, 2022. It is going to be a small, intimate wedding with only a handful of people in attendance. Reportedly, it is not going to be a grand event and rather the stars will take the saath pheras at Kapoor residence. There is a lot of speculation around the guest list too. While names of stars like Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others are said to be on the invitee list, one wonders if Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh would also attend the big shaadi. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding guest list: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and other stars who may not get the shaadi invite

and share a good bond with and and it won't be surprising if the couple extends them an invitation. However, if one recalls, Ranbir Kapoor had ditched Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's reception. The actress had opened up about the same and even spoken about the bond they share. To Famously Filmfare, Deepika says, "We’ve not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that’s him. I’m not surprised at all. But, that’s the relationship we share and that’s the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all." Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding: Here's why the lovebirds chose April 17 as their marriage date [EXCLUSIVE]

Meanwhile, we were the ones to exclusively tell you why Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have chosen the number 17 as their wedding date. The number sums up to 8 and it is Ranbir Kapoor's special number. Another reason why Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are having a hush-hush wedding is said to be the deteriorating health of Alia's maternal grandfather. Also Read - Ranveer Singh's huge entourage of security at an event shocks netizens; 'Like he's the US President' [WATCH VIDEO]