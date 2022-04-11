Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Will Sanju star be a good husband? Groom's mother Neetu Singh spills the beans

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured wedding is currently the hottest topic of discussion. While Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt has confirmed the news, the couple has maintained a staunch silence over the same. Even the immediate family members are not speaking about the wedding or divulging any details about the same. Amidst this, we stumbled upon an old interview of groom Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Singh in which she shared if her son will make for a good husband or not. Also Read - Jersey star Shahid Kapoor opens up about the RELEASE DATE of his debut web series with The Family Man creators Raj & DK [EXCLUSIVE]

In an interview with The Quint, Neetu Kapoor had once spoken about her troubled marriage with . She had mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor was her only confidant as she would speak to him at length about her relationship with Rishi Kapoor. She was also asked if Ranbir Kapoor would make for a good husband or not. She was quoted saying, "So I would sit with Ranbir and talk to him. For hours, I would tell him all I felt was right and wrong with my marriage and explain it all to him. I think he was my best friend then, my only confidant. I would talk my heart out to him as to no one else. He changed then I think, suddenly became responsible, grown-up. I felt he should know everything, for one, it would make him a good husband when the time came."

Going by how supportive and praise-worthy Ranbir Kapoor has been of Alia Bhatt, it seems he would indeed make for a good husband.

Talking about the wedding, it is being reported that the mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13 and the wedding will take place on April 16. A lot of security arrangements are being done so that there is no trouble on Ranbir and Alia's big day. A reception is also reportedly being planned at Taj Mahal Palace.