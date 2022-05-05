and tied the knot on 14th April 2022 in presence of their family members and close friends. Soon after their wedding, Alia and Ranbir got busy with their professional commitments. But late last night the newly married duo were spotted in the city on a shoot location. The two lovebirds were seen twinning in black. Their spotting together on a shoot location has left everyone wondering whether Alia and Ranbir are working on their first project after the wedding. Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey makes SHOCKING revelation about Munawar Faruqui-Anjali Arora's 'love angle'; says, 'It’s so wrong'

When snapped in the city, Alia Bhatt posed with her little fans. That's not it, the Darlings actress is so sweet that she took them to a better place to get pictures clicked with her. The actor, on the other hand, was also seen in casuals and waved at the media. There was a lot of rush when they were spotted. However, Ranbir and Alia weren't snapped together, together, per se. Check out the videos below:

Fans who ship Ranbir and Alia were super happy to see them together for the first time after their wedding. Fans couldn't stop gushing over how the husband-wife duo was twinning in black. Fans showered the posts with heart emoticons and gushed over them both.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir's first film together, Brahmastra Part 1 is scheduled to release on September 9 this year. It is one of the most anticipated films directed by . The other cast members include , , , and Nagarjuna Akkineni to name a few.

On their individual work front, Alia has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with , Jee Le Zaraa with and , to name a few. Ranbir Kapoor has Shamshera with and , Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and an untitled film with .