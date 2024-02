Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised everyone last year around Christmas when they decided to unveil their daughter Raha Kapoor's face to the media. After Raha was born, Ranbir, Alia, along with Neetu Kapoor, invited the paparazzi for a small gathering where they requested the media not to take their daughter's pictures. The media adhered to the couple's request, and Raha's pictures were never clicked or leaked. Many thought that, like Virushka, Ranbir and Alia would keep their child's face hidden for a long time. However, the Brahmastra couple shocked everyone when they decided to unveil their daughter's face to the media. Raha's granddad, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, recently revealed that Ranbir and Alia didn't inform them beforehand about their decision to unveil Raha's face to the public. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol grooves to Jamal Kudu at his niece Nikita Chaudhary’s pre-wedding festivities [Watch UNMISSABLE Video]

Mahesh Bhatt reveals the details behind Ranbir, Alia's choice to reveal Raha's face

In a recent interview with Zoom, Mahesh Bhatt revealed that neither Ranbir nor Alia informed or discussed the decision with him before showing Raha's face to the media. Mahesh Bhatt mentioned that their decision seemed to come out of the blue for him, and he was shocked when Raha's face was revealed. He speculated that the couple might have felt it was the right time to share their daughter's face, especially since she was already one year old and the world was curious to see what baby Raha looks like.

Ranbir Kapoor dedicates award to his daughter Raha

Ranbir Kapoor recently won the Best Actor award for Animal. In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude to three special people: filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for believing in him to portray such a character, his late father Rishi Kapoor, whom he remembered the most while working on the film, and his daughter Raha, who is his everything now. Ranbir Kapoor has repeatedly mentioned his desire for another daughter if he is blessed with a second child.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is rumoured to be shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. His clean-shaven look, which recently went viral, led many to believe that the actor has already commenced shooting for the epic Indian saga.