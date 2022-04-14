Presenting and as husband and wife. Ranalia's fans have been desperately waiting to see the first glimpse of their wedding and they are finally out! Look at them - aren't they just made for each other? Alia is seen wearing in what seems like a saree. On the other hand, Ranbir is seen in a Channa Mereya inspired sherwani. Alia wrote a heartfelt post as she shared the pics. Her post read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia ✨♥️” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's first pictures as husband and wife, Kareena Kapoor steals the thunder again and more

Ranbir and Alia got married at his place in the presence of their family and friends. The couple chose to have an intimate affair, however, they owed their fans to share a glimpse of their wedding and they did. Ranbir and Alia were in a relationship for four years and they were supposed to get married in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, their marriage got postponed.

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani are extremely happy to have Alia Bhatt as their bahu and sister in law. Last night after the Mehendi function, Neetu said that Alai is the best while, Riddhima called her cute and a doll. Indeed Ms Bhatt is a charmer and she has her own Hearst of her in-laws and how. Ranbir and Alia will do all the post-wedding rituals and fly to South Africa for their honeymoon. The couple is also awaiting their first release and we are sure it is going to be a blockbuster at the box office as their chemistry is leaving the fans in awe of them and how. Are you excited to watch Mr and Mrs Kapoor sizzle together onscreen?