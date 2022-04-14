Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding turns chaotic; unhappy neighbours may file a complaint for invasion of privacy

and 's wedding is one of the biggest events happening in Bollywood. It is indeed one of the most awaited weddings. While Ranbir and Alia decided to keep an intimate affair, their fans and media went all out to have one glimpse of the wedding festivities. This big affair wedding has turned chaotic as the paparazzi and fans have reached the venue to have a glimpse of the wedding. Reportedly, the Ambanis security guards have been deployed at the venue, there is human chain security too, however, all that has failed to control the chaos as the fans and media have been desperately wanting to have the couple's glimpse. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt wedding: The Sanju star to FINALLY make his social media debut after tying the knot

An insider reveals, " As Ranbir Kapoor decided to get married at his home the neighbours are very unhappy with the chaos that has been going right now and they are even planning to file a complaint against the actors". We wonder if the chaos will be controlled. Alia and Ranbir will be reportedly making a public appearance as husband and wife at around 7 pm after finishing their pheras." Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Karan Johar, Pooja Bhatt and more celebs from team bride and groom arrive for the pheras – Watch

Right now , , Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Soni Razdon, , , Shaheen Bhatt and other family members and friends have reached the venue for the wedding. It is said that Sidharth Malhotra, , , and will also attend the vermala ceremony at Vastu residence. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Baaratis arrive in style [VIEW PICS]