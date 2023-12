Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love affair has been the most surprising one in the entertainment industry. Everyone knew Alia had a massive crush on the Kapoor lad, but there's a difference between manifestations and reality. Alia blurred the differences and how. The duo not only fell in love but even got married and are now blessed with a beautiful daughter, Raha Kapoor. Social media users are generally not too fond of this couple. Ranbir and Alia are often criticized and bashed for something or the other. While some say Ranbir is a toxic partner, others think that Alia is too immature for a person like Ranbir. However, Body language expert who has decoded Ranbir and Alia's marriage based on the below three pictures, has an altogether different view on the couple's relationship.

Alia Bhatt is completely smitten by Ranbir Kapoor

In the above picture Alia Bhatt's smile radiates happiness and joy. Raha's mother is completely dedicated to her marriage and is actually the one who is more responsible for handling the ups and down maturely.

Ranbir Kapoor is deeply content with his married life

In the above picture you can see that whenever Ranbir Kapoor is around Alia Bhatt he has this natural smile which gives a positive aura. The Kapoor lad is extremely content with his marriage. The way Ranbir is holding Alia around her waist portrays that he is proud to have her as a wife.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have evolved as people since their marraige

Yes, this is indeed true. If two people love each other they are bound to be their better versions. Ranbir and Alia know that they have their flaws but since they have been married the couple are evolving more as individuals. In the above picture Ranbir's kiss further portrays that he is happy that Alia as a partner brings chaos and maturity at an equal level.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt took everyone by surprise recently when they revealed daughter Raha's face to the media. Both Ranbir and Alia visited Shashi Kapoor's residence to celebrate Christmas. Over there Ranbir took the media by surprise when he said that he is bringing Raha for pictures.