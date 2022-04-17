Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt going desperately over the top with their kisses, hugs and PDA? Vote Now

and tied the knot on April 14. It's been a couple of days but their wedding and pre-wedding pictures are going viral and how! Unseen pictures from Alia and Ranbir's wedding are also going viral on social media. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and relatives at Vaastu, RK's Bandra home. The lovebirds greeted the media later on in the evening. The wedding was a dreamy affair wherein Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor twinned in ivory coloured wedding trousseau from Sabyasachi. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2: After calling Yash her favourite, Kangana Ranaut now compares Rocky Bhai to Amitabh Bachchan

Talking about Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures that surfaced first, the two seem head-over-heels in love with each other. Alia and Ranbir kept their affair a secret for a long time and only started dropping hints about taking the next step a couple of months ago. The pictures ooze PDA and how! Even the videos that went surfaced from inside their Mehendi ceremony saw Alia and Ranbir being cosy. Later, the Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani actress dropped pictures from the pre-wedding ceremony, the Mehendi ceremony. And Alia and Ranbir aka Isha and Shiva from Brahmastra couldn't keep away from each other. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection day 3 pan-India: Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer posts a hattrick of centuries on consecutive days; crosses 300 crore

While there were Ralia shippers who absolutely loved them, there were also people who couldn't care about the wedding. Some netizens even trolled Ranbir and Alia's wedding. We wanted to ask you guys do you think Ranbir and Alia went a little overboard with their PDA, hugs and kisses. Vote below: Also Read - Disha Parmar, Palak Tiwari, Bharti Singh and more: TV Instagrammers of the week who set the internet on fire with stunning posts

In the recent news, Alia threw a post-wedding bash party which was attended by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, , Shaheen Bhatt, and , , Malaika Arora, , Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, and Anushka Ranjan Kapoor to name a few.