Married couples are often known to get into fights, but Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set for a different kind of clash altogether – the first of its kind if you may. The real-life Brahmastra couple are on a collision course at the box office. Yes, you read that right. A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that Director Luv Ranjan's next, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is looking to release on the same date, 10th February 2023, as Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and directed by Karan Johar as both are rom-coms and perfect for the Valentine's Day weekend.

About Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani plot, story

Along with an ensemble cast for the ages, including , and , besides the lead pair of Ranveer Singh and , Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also ushers in the return of Karan Johar to the Director's mantle after a massive hiatus of 7 years – given that his last venture as captain was 2016's hit romance, , and his next is slated to release in 2023. Suffice it to say that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood movies of 2023.

Ranveer Singh drops hint about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Opening up about the subject and treatment of the film in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, said, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a quintessential movie, it's vintage Karan Johar, everything that you love about his films – the songs, the glamour, the good-looking leads, the family dynamics, the pulpy drama, the humour, the romance, it's all packed in there; every trope you've seen in Karan Johar movies, his brand of cinema you have loved – all there.”

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh reveals how the movie is KJo's zany take on K3G

Elaborating on the plot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and drawing an obscure analogy with , the star added, “It's been eons since a film like this has come, and now to do it with a man who invented this genre of 'all about loving your family' – it's going to be his quirkiest, zaniest film, and it's shaped up so well, we're about 60% through with it. The movie is going to be amazing.”

Watch Ranveer Singh's entire video interview below:

Meanwhile, our source also informs that it's highly unlikely that and Alia Bhatt will let their films clash in theatres, but time alone will tell who'll make way for whom and convince their makers accordingly.