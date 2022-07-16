Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt set to lock horns at the box office after marriage – Rocky Aur Rani and Luv Ranjan's next expected to clash

Luv Ranjan's next, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is looking to release on the same date as Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, as both rom-coms are perfect for the Valentine's Day weekend