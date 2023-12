Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked about couple in the tinsel town. And once again the couple is making headlines as they stepped out for a Christmas dinner at Mahesh Bhatt's home. Alia looked absolutely gorgeous in a neon outfit and the santa hairband was the cherry on the cake. While Ranbir had his dapper mode on. And both the couple were dressed their best for the night. But netizens who loved to comment by the seeing the outer side of the celebrities claim that there is definitely tension between the couple. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt walk hand-in-hand at an event; twin in number '8' jerseys

Despite Alia Bhatt coming on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 and clearing the air around Ranbir Kapoor being a toxic man and their marriage is going through phase, there is a chatter on their latest appearance of all not being well between them. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor both give a damn around these faceless judgements around them. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor not on paternity leave, bulks up for next project right after bringing baby home; check work out pics

Alia and Ranbir aren't the typical PDA couple, but there have been times where they never shy to express their love and affection for each other in public. Alia and Ranbir have been married for almost two years now and they have a beautiful daughter Raha Kapoor who have only changed their lives for better. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Riddhima Sahani in Mumbai for Ranbir-Alia wedding, Debina Bonnerjee shares daughter's nursery pics and more

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor had a massive success with Animal, as it created havoc at the box office. And now he is all geared up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana along with Sai Pallavi. Alia too who has proved to be a box office queen once again with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaanj will be seen next in Jigra.

