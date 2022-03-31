Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married in April? Here's the Inside Scoop [Exclusive]

Right now anyone and everyone want to know the date of and 's most awaited wedding. Ever since Ranbir Kapoor opened up that he and Alia have intentions that they will get married soon, their fans have been speculating that it is April. Though the star boy has refused to divulge any details on the same. Ranbir and Alia are very much in LOVE and they will soon get married claim their family members too right from Rima Jain to . But when? Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aka Anu lashes out at Vanraj; fans praise her monologue in Pushpa style – view reactions

A very well-placed source to Bollwyoodlife reveals, " Ranbir and Alia will definitely get married but April is too soon. If they would have been getting married there would be some preparations around but right now nothing is happening. Even their close friends aren't aware of the wedding date. But yes, they might get married this year only because it was been postponed since the pandemic". Also Read - Chris Rock breaks silence on the Will Smith slap incident from Oscars 2022; it is not what you would expect

The source further adds " After a long time there will be a wedding in Kapoor ad Bhatt family, so there is no question on how grand it will be. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdon have been waiting for this special day for a long time and they want to do everything as per their rituals and in a PERFECT way. So obviously that prep needs time. Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will also fulfil their professional commitments. The wedding will be a grand affair and mostly in Mumbai as they will invite all the biggies from Bollywood. The wedding will be unlike and 's intimate affair. It will be a typical grand Bollywood shaadi and we too cannot contain our excitement for the same. Ranbir and Alia have recently wrapped their first film together and we won't be surprised if they promote the film together as husband and wife, concluded the source. Also Read - When Sharmaji Namkeen star Rishi Kapoor opened up about son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship