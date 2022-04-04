Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: Randhir Kapoor takes a jibe at the couple's much talked about shaadi

and 's wedding is right now the most talked about topic in tinsel town. Everyone wants to when this IT couple will get hitched. This big fat wedding is most awaited indeed. While there has been a strong buzz that the couple will be getting married in April. In one of his interviews, Ranbir confirmed that April will be too soon for the wedding. And now the fresh reports claim that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married at 's house. When contacted by Hindustan Times, he took a jibe a the reports and said, " I’m not in Mumbai right now, and I haven’t heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me," he added that he is on his way to Shirdi. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 10 worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie goes past PK, 2.0 to become fifth highest grosser of all time

While the famous Mehendi artist Veena Nagda a contacted for the same, she said, " Nobody has contacted me yet. I met Alia a couple of days back but no mention of the wedding from her either. If the wedding is indeed happening this month, then it’s going to be short notice for me.". Veena is one of the most favourite Mehendi artists in Bollywood. She has applied Mehendi to almost every bides in Bollywood. Also Read - Attack box office collection day 3: John Abraham starrer completes lacklustre first weekend; completely CRUSHED by RRR tsunami

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made their relationship official by walking together at and Anand Ahuja's wedding. And ever since then they have been openly talking about their relationship. Ranbir in his interview had confirmed that he and Alia would have been married if the pandemic wouldn't have hot While Alia during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi had said that she is already married to RK in her head. Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in for the first time, helmed by . Also Read - Grammy Awards 2022: No mention of Lata Mangeshkar in memoriam leaves fans disappointed – Read Tweets